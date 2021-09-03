Lebanon signs 1.2-mln-euro agreement with French Development Agency
Caretaker Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hassan signed an agreement worth 1.2 million euros (1.4 million U.S. dollars) with the French Development Agency to support Lebanon's medical sector, Elnashra news website reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The agreement aims at financing projects that ensure the safe storage of medicines, regulate the blood transfusion process in addition to adopting the hospital accreditation system.
Lebanon's medical sector has been suffering from dire conditions given the shortage of foreign currency reserves used to import basic medical supplies.
