Dubai’s non-oil foreign trade up 31 pct in H1 2021

Dubai’s non-oil foreign trade is up 31 percent in the first half of 2021 to USD196.6 billion, according to Dubai Media Office, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

Exports grew 45 percent year on year (YoY) in H1 2021 to USD29.89 billion from USD20.64 billion.

Imports rose by 29.3 percent YoY to USD112.71 billion from USD87.12 billion. Re-exports grew 28.3 percent YoY to USD54 from USD42.

“This marked growth in trade demonstrates the success of Dubai’s strategic plan to consolidate its position as a global logistics and trade hub that connects the world’s diverse markets,” said Dubai’s Crown Prince Hamdan bin Mohammed in a statement.

“Dubai’s existing sea and air network will be expanded to cover 200 new cities around the world. We are confident that we will continue to build on our growth momentum to achieve our ambitious sustainable development projects and plans,” he added.