Coalition airstrikes kill 28 Houthis in Yemen's Marib

Arab World 4 October 2021 00:43 (UTC+04:00)
At least 28 Houthis were killed on Sunday in airstrikes launched by the Saudi-led coalition forces in Yemen's Marib province, a Yemeni government military source told, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Twenty eight rebels were killed and 10 weapon-mounted vehicles were destroyed in the coalition airstrikes on the rebel positions at the adjacent frontlines of Lam'aa and Om Reesh in Harib district," the source said on condition of anonymity.

"The airstrikes were a response to the rebels' ground attack on the positions of the government forces at the frontlines," the source added.

