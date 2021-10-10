Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Kazakhstan attaches great importance to dev't of co-op between Turkic countries - ministry
State budget of Kyrgyzstan received over 145 mln for 9 months of 2021
Turkmen-Kyrgyz trade turnover surges
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Russia due to plane crash Azerbaijan 14:22
Azerbaijan Naval Forces to conduct command and staff exercises Politics 14:21
There was virtually no population here. Hadrut may have been inhabited by a thousand people - President Aliyev Politics 14:17
Casualties reported after car bomb blast in Yemen Arab World 14:15
People of Azerbaijan stood behind our Army, stood behind me, believed in us and were absolutely sure that we would win a historic victory, and this is exactly what happened - President Aliyev Politics 14:07
Doctors are one of reasons why number of our martyrs is not very high - President Aliyev Politics 14:06
Armenia's history is false, their past is false, their statehood is false and their mythology is false - President Aliyev Politics 13:51
Armenians were resettled to Hadrut from Iran in the 19th century - President Aliyev Politics 13:04
New era of Hadrut and Karabakh in general is beginning - President Aliyev Politics 13:00
At least a few billion dollars have been raised by Hayastan fund in the last 30 years, and the fate of that money, as they say, is unknown - President Aliyev Politics 12:46
Uzbekneftegaz to buy synthetic zeolite via tender Tenders 12:41
Liquidity in Iran increasing Finance 12:41
Main direction of the development of Hadrut settlement and Khojavand district will be agriculture - President Aliyev Politics 12:31
Successful completion of Hadrut operation allowed us opportunity to achieve our goal of liberating Karabakh - President Aliyev (FULL SPEECH) Politics 12:29
I believe that our architects and builders will prepare new Hadrut master plan in the next month - President Aliyev Politics 12:26
Armenia's Ministry of Defense – it is probably worth changing its name to ministry of falsehood - President Aliyev Politics 12:16
Light aircraft with 23 people on board crashes in Russia Russia 11:19
Australian PM eyes ‘accelerating’ international travel restart Other News 11:15
Kazakhstan talks measures to stimulate investment activities Kazakhstan 10:42
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale October 10 Oil&Gas 10:40
UN Security Council urges to hold organizers of terror attack in Afghanistan responsible Other News 10:25
India's COVID-19 tally rises to 33,953,475 Other News 09:56
Former French PM launches new political party Europe 09:07
Polls open for Iraq general election: State TV Arab World 08:38
USAID-supported regional reforms lead to clean, affordable electricity in Central Asia - embassy Oil&Gas 08:00
Kazakhstan logs 1,863 more COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 07:46
UNICEF on the ground to respond to latest Ebola case in DRC World 07:23
Gunmen kill at least 20 in attack in northwest Nigeria World 06:26
4 terrorists killed in clash with security forces in SW Pakistan Other News 05:28
5.7-magnitude quake hits 127 km NNW of Salvacion, Peru Other News 04:29
Turkey confirms 28,645 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 03:32
Czech opposition grabs election win from PM Babis Europe 02:34
US approves sale of 12 military helicopters to Australia in $985 million deal US 01:36
Israel's active COVID-19 cases below 30,000 Israel 00:53
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Russian RBC TV channel on October 10, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 00:10
Chronicles of Victory: October 10, 2020 Politics 00:01
Taliban officials, U.S. delegation discuss ties in Qatari capital Other News 9 October 23:34
Austria's Kurz steps down as chancellor but will lead party Other News 9 October 22:57
World Cup 2022: Azerbaijan national team loses to Ireland Society 9 October 22:20
Turkmenistan increases total electricity exports in 9M2021 Turkmenistan 9 October 21:35
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall in Iran Finance 9 October 21:32
Press attachés, foreign journalists visit historical and religious monuments in Azerbaijani Shusha (PHOTO) Politics 9 October 21:25
US will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors US 9 October 21:07
Active participation of Moscow Exchange in Uzbek financial market to create currency liquidity Finance 9 October 20:23
Azerbaijani children who were in orphanage in Turkey return - Foreign Ministry Politics 9 October 20:18
Volcanic lava in Spain's La Palma engulfs more houses Europe 9 October 19:36
Central Bank of Iran shares data on country’s foreign debts Business 9 October 18:45
Kazakhstan's prime minister talks expected investments in fixed capital until 2025 Kazakhstan 9 October 18:45
Azerbaijani PM extends condolences to Georgian counterpart on building collapse victims Politics 9 October 18:42
Information in Armenian media about injuring of Armenian soldier isn't true - Azerbaijani MoD Politics 9 October 17:12
President Ilham Aliyev visits Tugh village together with members of general public of Khojavand district (PHOTO) Politics 9 October 16:59
President Ilham Aliyev meets with public representatives of Khojavand district (PHOTO) Politics 9 October 16:53
President Ilham Aliyev views construction work on Hadrut-Jabrayil-Shukurbayli, Tugh-Hadrut and Fuzuli-Hadrut highways (PHOTO) Politics 9 October 16:51
President Ilham Aliyev lays foundation for new mosque in Hadrut settlement (PHOTO) Politics 9 October 16:50
President Ilham Aliyev lays foundation for Hadrut junction substation (PHOTO) Politics 9 October 16:49
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to his Georgian counterpart Politics 9 October 16:40
President Ilham Aliyev visits Hadrut settlement and Tugh village of Khojavand district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 9 October 16:39
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for October 9 Society 9 October 15:10
Georgia reveals proposals for ministries' salary changes in 2022 state budget Georgia 9 October 15:06
AnchorGet iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Mini from Azercell and enjoy 50GB for free during the 3 months! ICT 9 October 15:02
Azerbaijani diaspora reps visit Shusha again (VIDEO) Society 9 October 14:52
Sea levels rise in Oman Sea and the Persian Gulf due to global warming Business 9 October 14:51
Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan to simplify customs procedures Turkmenistan 9 October 14:47
Tender on overhaul of roads opens in Azerbaijan's Yardimli district Tenders 9 October 14:43
Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan's ICT sector ICT 9 October 14:42
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 9 October 14:41
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange shrink Finance 9 October 14:40
Azerbaijan confirms 1,017 more COVID-19 cases, 1,119 recoveries Society 9 October 14:39
Azerbaijan continues construction of Talish-Naftalan road in Tartar region (PHOTO) Society 9 October 14:38
Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan's transport sector Transport 9 October 14:36
Iran records decrease in exports to China Business 9 October 14:28
Iran's exports to United Arab Emirates down Business 9 October 14:27
Turkmenistan sees significant increase in petroleum products output for 9M2021 Turkmenistan 9 October 14:12
Kazakh gas producing company opens tender to attract designing services Tenders 9 October 14:11
Exports of Iran to Afghanistan decreases Business 9 October 14:10
Children of martyrs and from orphanages become first visitors of Baku Zoo (PHOTO) Society 9 October 14:09
Ukrainian company eyes helping Uzbekistan with import substitution industrialization Oil&Gas 9 October 14:01
Turkmenistan's non-oil exports grow in 9M2021 Turkmenistan 9 October 13:57
Azerbaijan's MoD organizes media tour to liberated Fuzuli, Khojavand districts (PHOTO) Politics 9 October 13:56
Kazakh-German JV announces tender on installation work Tenders 9 October 13:54
Removing investment barriers is among priorities - Iranian president Business 9 October 13:54
Iraq - Iran's second biggest export destination Business 9 October 13:53
Georgian Railway shares updated report on income in 1H2021 Georgia 9 October 13:49
Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for October 9 Uzbekistan 9 October 13:37
Turkey to provide Uzbekistan with COVID-19 vaccine Uzbekistan 9 October 13:36
Uzbekistan reveals number of vaccinated citizens as of October 9 Uzbekistan 9 October 13:33
Azerbaijani MFA extends condolences to Georgia on building collapse victims Politics 9 October 13:32
Tropical storm Lionrock hits Hong Kong Other News 9 October 12:38
Iran's non-oil trade turnover soars Business 9 October 12:02
IRICA shares data on Iran’s trade turnover with Turkey Business 9 October 11:59
Iran sees increase in transit of goods Transport 9 October 11:57
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for October 9 Georgia 9 October 11:19
Brent expected to retreat back into $70s Oil&Gas 9 October 11:15
Most OPEC+ producers to struggle to reach their targets Oil&Gas 9 October 11:10
Singapore opens quarantine-free travel to major countries, eyes COVID-19 'new normal' Other News 9 October 11:08
Global oil demand to grow by almost 4 mb/d in H2 2021 Oil&Gas 9 October 10:59
Production of tires in Iran decreases Business 9 October 10:54
Iran`s gasoline consumption increasing Oil&Gas 9 October 10:52
Iran implements new oil projects in Bushehr Province Oil&Gas 9 October 10:50
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 9 October 10:49
