Death toll climbs to seven following fatal gun battles in Beirut

The number of victims from a deadly shootout that erupted in the Lebanese capital of Beirut has increased to seven, the Al-Hadith TV channel reported on Friday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

According to the TV channel, 32 people were injured, and some of them are in critical condition.

Earlier, reports had emerged of over six dead and more than 30 injured.

On Thursday, gunfire broke out in Beirut during a rally by Shia political parties dissatisfied with an ongoing probe into the massive blast that rocked the city’s port last year. According to eyewitnesses, the clashes were triggered by unknown snipers who opened fire from the rooftops of residential buildings. The Lebanese military entered the capital in army vehicles and warned that it would open fire for effect at any armed person it sees in the city’s streets. Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati announced that Friday would be a day of public mourning in memory of those killed in the violence.