Egypt not to extend years-long state of emergency: president

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi said on Monday that he canceled the extension of the years-long state of emergency throughout the country, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"I am glad that we share together the moment that we have long sought with struggle and hard work. Egypt has become, thanks to its great people and loyal men, an oasis of security and stability in the region," Sisi posted on his official Facebook page.

He added that the Egyptians are "the real makers" of this decision through their sincere participation in all development and construction efforts.

"As I announce this decision, I remember with all honor and appreciation our heroic martyrs, without whom we would not have reached security and stability," Sisi said.

Egypt imposed the state of emergency in 2017 after two church bombings killed at least 45. It has been constantly renewed in accordance with the constitution.