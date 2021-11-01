Etihad to restart flights between Abu Dhabi and Madinah in Saudi Arabia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 1

Trend:

Etihad Airways has announced the launch of flights to Madinah in Saudi Arabia from November 27, 2021, Trend reports.

“We look forward to reconnecting Abu Dhabi with Medina, a city of enormous historic and religious significance for Muslims around the world. Our flights will support the growing demand for religious travel and strengthen the existing air links between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, a key travel market for Etihad Airways,” said Fatma Al Mehairi, vice president sales UAE at Etihad Airways.

The thrice weekly flights will be operated every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

The flight will depart from Abu Dhabi at 10.40am and land in Madinah at 12.40pm, while the return flight will depart from Madinah at 4.05pm and arrive in Abu Dhabi at 7.25pm.

The carrier has confirmed that the flights will carried out using a two-class Airbus A321.

Madinah will be Etihad’s fourth destination in Saudi Arabia after Dammam, Jeddah and Riyadh.

Guests flying to Madinah are not required to quarantine if they are fully vaccinated with either two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford AstraZeneca or Moderna, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson, or have received two doses of Sinopharm or Sinovac plus one dose of Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford AstraZeneca or Moderna.