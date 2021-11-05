Kuwait nominates former governor as new OPEC chief

Arab World 5 November 2021 16:03 (UTC+04:00)
Kuwait nominates former governor as new OPEC chief

Kuwait has nominated its former governor to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Haitham al-Ghais, to lead the oil producer group after Mohammad Barkindo's term as secretary general, two sources close to the matter said, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Nigerian Barkindo, whose is due to step down at the end of July next year, took OPEC's top job in mid-2016 and was granted a second three-year term in 2019.

Al-Ghais is the only candidate to be nominated so far, the sources said.

Al-Ghais stepped down as Kuwait's OPEC governor in June this year and was appointed deputy managing director of international marketing at state-owned Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC).

He was previously in charge of KPC's regional offices in Beijing and London before becoming governor to OPEC in 2017.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Azerbaijan’s parliament approves amnesty declaration in connection with Victory Day (UPDATE)
Azerbaijan’s parliament approves amnesty declaration in connection with Victory Day (UPDATE)
World must realize importance of transition to alternative energy sources - former Spanish FM
World must realize importance of transition to alternative energy sources - former Spanish FM
Azerbaijani FM talks Armenia avoiding to provide minefields for previously occupied lands (UPDATE)
Azerbaijani FM talks Armenia avoiding to provide minefields for previously occupied lands (UPDATE)
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
South Caucasus Pipeline’s daily average throughput rises Oil&Gas 16:06
Fortissimo buys 77% stake in Sela Software Israel 16:06
Kuwait nominates former governor as new OPEC chief Arab World 16:03
Uzbekistan completes work on pumping gas into UGS Uzbekistan 16:03
Emergent slumps as U.S. terminates COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing deal US 16:00
Auction opens in Turkmenistan to privatize state facilities Business 15:59
Kuwait and Kyrgyzstan to consider possibility of exchanging students and teachers Kyrgyzstan 15:57
Euro zone retail sales record surprise fall on weak Germany Europe 15:55
Turkmengas opens tender to purchase general plant equipment, electrotechnical goods Tenders 15:49
Kazakh company opens tender to repair equipment Tenders 15:49
bp records increase in South Caucasus Pipeline operating expenditure Oil&Gas 15:46
World must realize importance of transition to alternative energy sources - former Spanish FM Oil&Gas 15:45
Kyrgyzstan reveals electricity volume received from Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 15:44
Uzbekistan discloses data on cement import from Turkmenistan Business 15:40
bp updates on well drilling for Shah Deniz 2 Oil&Gas 15:30
Iran sees increases in trade with regional countries Business 15:30
Airbus shares fall 1% after lower Oct deliveries Europe 15:28
Austria lifts restrictions on air travel with Russia from November 9 Russia 15:25
Shah Deniz 2 reaches full production rates from East South flank Oil&Gas 14:51
Bharat Biotech's Covaxin set to go global after WHO gives it a booster Other News 14:51
Issues on agenda of Global Baku Forum very relevant - ex-president of Ukraine Politics 14:49
Shah Deniz facilities’ production capacity grows Oil&Gas 14:35
Shah Deniz sees increase in gas production Oil&Gas 14:14
It is necessary to use opportunities gained through victory in Second Karabakh War - ADA University rector Politics 14:12
Vaccination - best way to fight COVID-19 pandemic - former PM of Latvia Society 14:10
Armenia must come to terms with change of situation in region – aide to Azerbaijani president Politics 14:03
Amnesty in connection with Victory Day is continuation of humane policy in Azerbaijan - deputy speaker Politics 14:01
Kazakhstan's PM, European Commissioner for Trade meet to discuss co-op issues Kazakhstan 13:58
After WHO nod, travellers vaccinated with Covaxin allowed to enter US from Nov 8 Other News 13:52
Kazakh Tengizchevroil achieves early oil within FGP-WPMP Oil&Gas 13:51
Azerbaijan’s parliament approves amnesty declaration in connection with Victory Day Politics 13:44
Problems arisen due to COVID-19 must be solved by joint efforts of int’l organizations - Assistant to Tajikistan’s president Tajikistan 13:41
It is impossible to guide society without press freedom - ex-Vice President of WB Politics 13:34
Azerbaijan so far handed over up to 1,700 bodies of servicemen to Armenia Politics 13:32
Rapid development needed in telecommunications - ex-president of Azercell (Exclusive) ICT 13:31
Azerbaijan's Parliament publishes statement on occasion of November 8 - Victory Day Politics 13:28
Azerbaijan purchases required volume of COVID-19 vaccines - first deputy health minister Society 13:28
Azerbaijan considering possible increase of average monthly labor pension by end-2022 Economy 13:28
Azerbaijan’s parliament discussing issue of declaring amnesty in connection with Victory Day Politics 13:22
Safe conditions can be created in region - aide to Azerbaijani president Politics 13:19
Georgian wine exports increase Georgia 13:14
BSEC Permanent International Secretariat's head talks ways to fight global climate change Economy 13:13
Azerbaijan negotiates with new European gas buyers amid energy crisis Economy 13:06
Britain's Cairn Energy cements end of India tax dispute with undertakings Other News 12:58
Social security: Pension cover extension to 38 cr workers on the cards Other News 12:52
Russia records over 40,700 daily COVID-19 cases Russia 12:50
Shah Deniz operating expenditures significantly up Oil&Gas 12:46
WHO approval opens up Covaxin for worldwide use, says ICMR chief Other News 12:38
In line with changing world, India must bolster its military capabilities: PM Modi Other News 12:37
Azerbaijani FM talks Armenia avoiding to provide minefields for previously occupied lands Politics 12:30
Azerbaijan complied with international humanitarian law during second Karabakh war – FM Politics 12:29
Oil transportation via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan down Oil&Gas 12:16
President Ilham Aliyev receives former Turkish PM Binali Yildirim (PHOTO) Politics 12:12
Top US trade official Katherine Tai to visit India on Nov 22-23 Other News 12:11
Proposal made to increase minimum wage in Azerbaijan Economy 12:07
President Ilham Aliyev receives Secretary General of Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (PHOTO) Politics 12:06
Uzbekistan becomes permanent observer at OAS Uzbekistan 12:06
Georgia, Germany sign protocol on development of co-op Georgia 12:04
Azerbaijan's Azercosmos, Belarusian Academy of Sciences sign co-op agreement Economy 11:57
It is necessary to switch to renewable energy sources - ex-CEO of ISESCO Oil&Gas 11:56
UK's Co-op Bank profit run continues as turnaround kicks in Europe 11:34
UNICEF provides Georgia with COVID-19 protective equipment Georgia 11:29
Azerbaijan's Parliament discussing statement in connection with November 8 - Victory Day Politics 11:27
Azerbaijan’s parliament sends letter to President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva on occasion of Victory Day Politics 11:27
Ex-president of UN General Assembly calls on to reduce environmental damage by 2050 Politics 11:21
India delivers 100 tonnes of nano fertilizer to Sri Lanka Other News 11:20
Uzbekistan’s fund for reconstruction and dev’t allocates funds to support agriculture Uzbekistan 11:20
bp sees significant y-o-y growth in BTC opex Oil&Gas 11:10
Concert program dedicated to Azerbaijan's Victory Day being filmed at Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku (PHOTO) Society 11:09
Azerbaijan’s parliament begins regular plenary session Politics 11:07
Georgia releases its COVID-19 data for November 5 Georgia 11:03
Legislation and standards need to be developed in relation to global warming – Moldova’s ex-PM Politics 11:02
Georgia’s wheat imports double in 9M2021 Georgia 10:52
Azerbaijan supports all global requirements on climate change - energy minister Oil&Gas 10:51
Delta bookings soar in six weeks after U.S. move to open borders US 10:49
Up to 800 million people don't have access to electricity - deputy head of IEA Oil&Gas 10:47
Climate change led to increase in number of refugees and migrants - Croatian ex-president Politics 10:45
Strong partnership between Georgia and US of utmost importance – PM Georgia 10:44
Honda lowers profit outlook 15% amid chip shortage Other News 10:41
Baku Higher Oil School solemnly celebrates Victory Day (PHOTO) Society 10:22
Israeli parliament approves 2022 budget Israel 10:10
Azerbaijan’s parliament to discuss declaring amnesty in connection with Victory Day Politics 10:03
Azerbaijan, Latvia have great potential for strengthening economic, political relations - Latvian ex-president (Exclusive) Business 10:02
Rusal shares plummet 5% on Hong Kong Exchange as aluminum prices decline Russia 09:50
OIC ex-Sec-Gen talks Azerbaijan liberating its lands from occupation, rights of IDPs Politics 09:48
Azerbaijani boxer grabs bronze at 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championship Society 09:46
Fourth panel within VIII Global Baku Forum under motto "The world after COVID-19” starts (PHOTO) Politics 09:42
Without stability, no talk of peace, human rights - Secretary-General of Higher Committee on Human Fraternity Politics 09:36
Oil gains around 1% after OPEC+ holds line on supply Oil&Gas 09:31
International Scientific Conference, “Tatars of Lithuania" was held at ADA University (PHOTO) Society 09:28
Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan reveals changes in GDP structure Uzbekistan 09:28
Britain approves Merck's COVID-19 pill in world first World 08:56
Georgia's domestic export up in 9M2021 Georgia 08:33
Netherlands’ FMO is open to new investments in Uzbek financial sector (Exclusive) Finance 08:00
Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count stands at 1,421 Kazakhstan 07:33
Japan to provide $880 cash payout to minors as part of stimulus Other News 07:08
EBRD raises Turkey's 2021 growth forecast to 9% Turkey 06:10
UN chief calls for political solution to crisis in Sudan World 05:12
Portuguese president announces to dissolve parliament Other News 04:13
Turkey to reach double-digit GDP growth rate by year-end, says president Turkey 03:15
All news