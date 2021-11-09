UN urges Lebanese gov't for swift solutions to shortage of essential services

Najat Rochdi, United Nations special coordinator for Lebanon, on Tuesday urged the Lebanese government to swiftly implement sustainable solutions for families to ensure access to essential services, including fuel and water, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"With the UN's three-month emergency fuel plan coming close to an end in December, I call on the government to spare no effort to protect the rights of families in Lebanon and put an end to their hardships by enabling them to get essential services," Rochdi tweeted.

Rochdi noted that the fuel supply plan launched by the UN in September succeeded to maintain critical health, water and sanitation services for the most vulnerable groups in Lebanon and preserve life-saving activities in all districts.

"Over the past five weeks, more than 2.23 million liters of diesel was delivered to 445 facilities, 295 water pumping stations and 150 health facilities, ensuring no disruption in critical healthcare services and access to water, which made it possible for 14 public hospitals to remain open," she said.