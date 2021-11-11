Etihad strategy focused on fleet of Boeing 787, Airbus A350s
Etihad Airways' Chief Executive Tony Douglas said on Thursday the Abu Dhabi carrier's strategy was now focused around its fleet of Airbus A350-1000 and Boeing 787 Dreamliners jets, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Tony Douglas was speaking on panel at a gathering of Arab airline in the Qatar capital Doha.
