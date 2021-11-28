Saudi Arabia allows entry of all travelers who received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Arab World 28 November 2021 02:09 (UTC+04:00)
Saudi Arabia allows entry of all travelers who received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Saudi Arabia will allow direct entry to travelers from all countries who have received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine starting from December 4, the Ministry of Interior said, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya

Travelers allowed entry would have to quarantine for three days. The ministry did not specify a particular vaccine as a requirement.

The Kingdom suspended on Friday flights to and from South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho and Eswatini over concerns of the spread of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron.

Saudi Arabia had started easing COVID-19 curbs on the travel and tourism industry since mid-October.

It allowed airports to operate at 100 percent capacity, cancelled the requirement of social distancing in public places, modes of transportation, restaurants, and cinemas, as well as lifting the requirement of wearing masks outdoors.

The authorities also lifted the restrictions on the number of people at gatherings such as wedding halls and event venues.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
11,358 people received COVID-19 vaccine in Kyrgyzstan over past day
11,358 people received COVID-19 vaccine in Kyrgyzstan over past day
7,155 doses of coronavirus vaccine given in Kyrgyzstan in past day
7,155 doses of coronavirus vaccine given in Kyrgyzstan in past day
Bishkek accounts for highest COVID-19 mortality rate in Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek accounts for highest COVID-19 mortality rate in Kyrgyzstan
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
U.S. imposes travel ban from eight African countries over Omicron variant US 03:37
Israel to ban entry of foreigners from all countries over Omicron Israel 02:52
Saudi Arabia allows entry of all travelers who received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine Arab World 02:09
Two workers die in accident preparing Spanish stadium for cup game Europe 01:23
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on November 28 Oil&Gas 00:43
UK, Germany and Italy detect Omicron coronavirus variant cases Europe 00:37
Results of Sochi summit fully reflect position of Azerbaijan - Russian expert Politics 27 November 23:58
Awarding ceremony third day held as part of 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku (PHOTOS) Society 27 November 23:58
Winners in synchronized trampoline jumping at 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku determined Society 27 November 23:34
Baku names winners of World Age Group Competitions in jumping on double mini-trampoline for men Society 27 November 23:20
28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions: Russian gymnast takes first place in tumbling Society 27 November 23:18
Baku names winners of World Age Group Competitions in jumping on double mini-trampoline for women Society 27 November 22:36
Azercell announces contest on social network Society 27 November 22:15
Gymnast from Kazakhstan win gold in acrobatic jumping at 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions Society 27 November 21:05
Best moments of third day of the World Age Group Competitions in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling in Baku (PHOTOS) Society 27 November 20:26
World age group competition in Baku - Russian gymnast wins first place in individual trampoline jumping Society 27 November 20:10
Russian gymnast wins gold in individual trampoline jumping in Baku Society 27 November 19:48
Turkmenistan boosts imports of electrical goods from Turkey Turkey 27 November 19:39
Turkmenistan agrees to participate in Lapis-Lazuli project Turkmenistan 27 November 19:10
Smoking to be banned in taxis in Georgia Georgia 27 November 19:01
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 27 November 18:59
11,358 people received COVID-19 vaccine in Kyrgyzstan over past day Kyrgyzstan 27 November 18:57
Prepared hard for the 28th World Competition in Baku - athlete from Denmark Society 27 November 18:55
Finalists in synchronized trampoline jumping among men and women announced at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku Society 27 November 17:46
Finalists in individual trampoline jumping among men announced at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku Society 27 November 17:16
Azerbaijan expects mutual steps from Armenia towards achieving peace - FM Politics 27 November 17:07
Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs meet at Economic Cooperation Council's meeting in Ashgabat Politics 27 November 17:06
Phone conversation held between Presidents of Azerbaijan and Belarus Politics 27 November 17:05
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 27 November 16:44
Azerbaijan confirms 1,617 more COVID-19 cases, 1,979 recoveries Society 27 November 16:44
ECO Council of FMs supports Azerbaijan's proposal to establish Clean Energy Center (PHOTO) Politics 27 November 16:28
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange revealed Business 27 November 16:25
Finalists in double mini-trampoline jumping among men announced at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku Society 27 November 16:23
Finalists in acrobatic jumping among men named at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku Society 27 November 15:40
Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Mahsudova reaches finals of World Age Group competition Society 27 November 15:16
Kazakhstani Astana- Motors to produce Hyundai cars in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 27 November 14:54
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for November 27 Society 27 November 14:53
Finalists in acrobatic jumping among women announced at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku Society 27 November 14:52
Novavax developing vaccine that targets new COVID-19 variant US 27 November 14:50
Eni sells some stakes to Snam Oil&Gas 27 November 14:49
28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions underway in Baku (PHOTOS) Society 27 November 14:43
Azerbaijan reveals financing of pensions, benefits for 9M2021 Economy 27 November 14:43
Turkish company to organize cotton-textile cluster in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 27 November 14:24
Finalists in double mini-trampoline among women announced at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku Society 27 November 14:24
Georgia’s imports from Turkmenistan triple Georgia 27 November 14:13
Coach set goal to enter top three in individual trampoline jumping - Russian gymnast Society 27 November 14:07
Uzbek National Bank to issue its bonds on Russian Exchange Uzbekistan 27 November 14:06
33,946 new Covid cases registered in Russia in 24 hours Russia 27 November 14:02
Georgia to replace damaged buildings – Mayor of Tbilisi Georgia 27 November 13:48
Meeting in Sochi - new step towards sustainable peace in South Caucasus - Turkey's presidential administration Politics 27 November 13:42
Turkey's cargo traffic via its Gulluk port for 9M2021 revealed Turkey 27 November 13:40
GUAM shares reviews of results of Georgia's presidency Georgia 27 November 13:37
Uzbekistan to sell shares of its two banks to Russian banks Uzbekistan 27 November 13:36
EBRD to support green innovation in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 27 November 13:35
Turkmenistan's On Dogan to scale up production of vegetables, melons Business 27 November 13:34
Turkey shares data on cargo shipment via its ports from Greece for 9M2021 Turkey 27 November 13:33
Azerbaijan limits import of poultry products from number of countries Society 27 November 13:32
Number of flights from Iran’s Shahid Beheshti International Airport soars Transport 27 November 13:31
Turkey discloses volume of cargo shipment via its ports from Italy for 9M2021 Turkey 27 November 13:30
Iran resumes activity of several enterprises in Sistan and Baluchestan Province Business 27 November 13:29
Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan notes increase in agricultural production for 10M2021 Economy 27 November 13:29
Relations between Baku, Moscow experience highest dev’t stage in history of Azerbaijan's independence – experts Politics 27 November 13:27
Sri Lanka bans travellers from 6 African nations due to Omicron COVID variant Other News 27 November 13:06
We feel very comfortable in National Gymnastics Arena in Baku - Israeli athletes Society 27 November 12:28
Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan's ICT sector ICT 27 November 12:12
Weekly review of main events in Azerbaijan's transport sector Transport 27 November 12:11
Uzbekistan reveals leading banks without state share in terms of volume of deposits Uzbekistan 27 November 12:04
Number of people hospitalized after Listvyazhnaya mine explosion grows to 58 Russia 27 November 11:52
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 27 November 11:45
Georgia reveals top exported goods to China Georgia 27 November 11:36
Performing at National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is unbelievably cool - Kazakh athlete Society 27 November 11:18
Iran’s NICICO records increase in sales Business 27 November 11:17
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 27 November 11:13
Azerbaijan notes growth in total liabilities of banks in 10M2021 Finance 27 November 11:13
Several hydrological points to be installed on rivers in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories – ministry Society 27 November 11:07
Iran’s Saipa Company increases auto manufacturing Business 27 November 11:06
Georgia releases COVID-19 data for November 27 Georgia 27 November 11:05
Uzbekistan names leading state-owned banks in terms of volume of deposits Uzbekistan 27 November 11:05
Georgia, EU to enhance co-op in foreign policy, security Georgia 27 November 10:44
Iran to reconsider guaranteed price for wheat purchase Business 27 November 10:43
Iran sees increases in exports Finance 27 November 10:41
Iran, Afghanistan to improve trade Business 27 November 10:39
Third day of 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competition kicks off in Baku (PHOTO) Society 27 November 10:38
Turkey shares data on cargo shipment via its ports from Spain for 9M2021 Turkey 27 November 10:37
Methane outburst is viewed as likely cause behind deadly blast at Listvyazhnaya coalmine Russia 27 November 10:36
Turkey shares data on vehicles shipments between its Cesme, Greek Chios ports Turkey 27 November 10:30
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil & gas sector Economy 27 November 10:24
Iran's PBO talks reduced inflation rate Finance 27 November 10:23
Iranian startups to make their first initial public offering - Farabourse Business 27 November 10:21
Iran's solar power plants generate half of renewable energies - SATBA Oil&Gas 27 November 10:20
Iran eyes developing national space industry ICT 27 November 10:18
Azerbaijan once again achieves its goals at meeting in Russia’s Sochi - experts Politics 27 November 10:15
Uzbekistan shares updated COVID-19 data Uzbekistan 27 November 10:08
New World Order and India Other News 27 November 10:02
Iranian currency rates for November 27 Finance 27 November 09:59
Azerbaijani oil prices decrease Oil&Gas 27 November 09:59
Azerbaijan sees decrease in number of users per payment terminal in 10M2021 Finance 27 November 09:59
Iran, France to improve economic ties Business 27 November 09:58
Turkey reveals volume of vehicles shipments between its Yalova, Italian Bari ports Turkey 27 November 09:57
Georgia-China trade turnover up Georgia 27 November 09:56
All news