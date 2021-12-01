9 injured in refinery fire in north Algeria

Nine people were injured in a fire that broke out on Tuesday in an oil refinery in northern Algeria, the official APS news agency reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A fire broke out on Tuesday morning at the Skikda refinery of the state-owned Sonatrach Group but was immediately extinguished, Sonatrach said in a statement, without mentioning the cause of the fire.

This "painful incident" left nine people injured, who were performing routine maintenance work, Algerian Minister of Energy and Mines Mohamed Arkab was quoted as saying by the APS.

The fire did not affect the production of the refinery which continued its operation, Arkab said.

The minister added that Sonatrach had taken "all preventive measures in order to quickly control and contain the fire."