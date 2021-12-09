Our talks with Qatar show depth of ties: Saudi Crown Prince

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Thursday that the discussions held with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in Doha showed the depth of ties between their two countries, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

The Saudi Crown Prince added that both countries stressed joint keenness to further expand cooperation in all fields “under the leadership of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz,” according to a cable sent to Sheikh Tamim, the Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

The Saudi Prince's cable came after concluding talks in Doha, part of his tour of Gulf states ahead of a Gulf summit which will be held in Riyadh in mid-December.

Earlier on Thursday, the Crown Prince and Qatar’s Emir visited the Lusail Stadium in Doha, one of the many stadiums set to host the FIFA World Cup, according to a statement carried by the SPA.

The Saudi prince’s has already visited Oman and the UAE where he visited Expo 2020 in Dubai on Wednesday before taking the short flight to Doha. He is expected to travel to Kuwait after his visit to Bahrain on Thursday.