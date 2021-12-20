Arab Coalition destroys Houthi drone targeting King Abdullah airport

The Arab Coalition destroyed on Monday a drone that was aiming to target civilians at King Abdullah airport in the southern city of Jizan in the Kingdom, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

The drone was launched from Sana’a international airport in Yemen’s capital, where the Houthi militia is in control.

The Coalition also announced it destroyed sites for launching drones and weapon caches for the Houthis in Sana’a, including two workshops for assembling explosive-laden drones as well as locations for storing drones and weapons.

The Arab Coalition added it took precautionary measures to ensure there were no civilian casualties.