5 killed in medical care center fire in China's Hunan
Five people were confirmed dead after a fire engulfed a medical care center in Hengyang City, central China's Hunan Province, early Saturday morning, local authorities said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The accident occurred in Shigu District in Hengyang, the city's publicity department said.
A total of 19 people were in the center when the accident took place. Five people were relocated to safe place and 14 others were sent to hospital for treatment. Among the 14, five died despite rescue efforts.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
