UAE destroys another missile launched by Houthis

The UAE on Monday morning intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi militia, Trend reports citing Khaleej Times.

The Ministry of Defence announced early morning on Monday the interception and destruction of the ballistic missile launched towards the UAE.

The ministry said in a tweet that the UAE air defence had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi towards the country. “The attack did not result in any losses, as the remnants of the ballistic missile fell outside the populated areas,” the ministry added.

"The UAE air defence forces and the Coalition Command had succeeded in destroying the missile launcher in Yemen after identifying locations of the sites."

The ministry affirmed its "full readiness to deal with any threats," adding that it will "take all necessary measures to protect the UAE from any attacks."

The ministry also called on the public to follow the news from the UAE’s official authorities.