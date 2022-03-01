Arab countries remain neutral in Russian-Ukrainian crisis
Arab countries remain neutral in the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, Assistant Secretary General of the Arab League (LAS) Hossam Zaki told OnTV, Trend reports citing TASS.
"Arab countries have friendly relations with both Ukraine and Russia. And it's hard for friends to see how two of them are at war with each other, and therefore the Arab League has taken a position of neutrality," he said.
