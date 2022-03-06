Thirteen Syrian soldiers killed, 18 injured in attack in Palmyra
Thirteen Syrian army soldiers were killed and 18 others were injured in an attack on their bus in the countryside near Palmyra, Trend reports citing Reuters.
It did not provide details about the nature of the attack.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Russian economy to contract by 7% in 2022, to continue to decline in 2023, ruble weakening to accelerate inflation - Moody's
FIG Executive Committee Member expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for organizing Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions
Baku hosts awards ceremony for winners of 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions (PHOTO)
Baku unveils winners among mixed pairs of 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions
Men's group from UK takes first place at 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani women's group ranks first at 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku (PHOTO)
Athletes from Russia win gold among women's pairs at Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions
Baku unveils winners among men's pairs of 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions
Coach pleased with Austrian gymnasts’ performance at 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku
UK’s gymnasts talk about friendly atmosphere at 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku
Baku names finalists among women's pairs at 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions
Azerbaijani women's group reaches finals of 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions
Azerbaijan's positions in direction of Aghdam undergo fire from armed Armenian groups – defense ministry
Azerbaijani women's group holds second intermediate place at 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions (PHOTO)
Canadian gymnasts effectively train for 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku
Gold grabbed at 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku - great success and achievement – Israeli athletes
Israeli men's group grabs gold at 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku
Kazakhstan’s athletes pleased with result of performance at 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku
Baku hosts awards ceremony for winners of World Age Group Competition in acrobatic gymnastics (PHOTO)