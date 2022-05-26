Tunisian president decrees a referendum for new constitution

Tunisian President Kais Saied issued on Wednesday a decree to call voters to a referendum on a new constitution on July 25, the official gazette said, ignoring the opposition's calls to reverse the controversial move, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Saied last week named law professor Sadok Belaid to head an advisory committee that included law and political science deans, to draft a new constitution for a "new republic," excluding political parties from restructuring the political system.

The main political parties have said they will boycott the unilateral restructuring of politics.

The powerful UGTT union also refused to take part in a limited dialog proposed by the president as he rewrites the constitution.The union said it would hold a national strike at state firms and public services.