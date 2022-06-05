2 found dead on stationary plane in Algeria

Two young men were found dead on an Air Algerie plane stationing at the International Airport of Algiers on Saturday, Algeria's General Directorate of National Security said in a statement, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Two male bodies, aged 20 and 23, were discovered Saturday at 5:00 am (4:00 GMT), on a plane belonging to the state-owned Air Algerie carrier, which was on the tarmac of the International Airport of Algiers," reads the statement.

An investigation has been launched to determine the facts behind the "tragedy," it adds.

The two men snuck into the plane with the aim of illegally reaching Europe, local media reported.

According to media reports, the plane flew from Algiers to Barcelona and then to Dubai on Friday, but it wasn't until the plane returned to Algeria that the airline staff discovered the two bodies.