Libya announces full resumption of oil production after 3-month suspension amid protests

The National Oil Corporation (NOC) of Libya on Friday announced full resumption of operation at all oil fields and ports in the country after about three months of closure amid waves of protests, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Upon resumption of oil production in all of the oil locations, we will coordinate with the Ministry of Oil and Gas to raise the daily production to the highest possible rates," said Farhat Gdora, the newly-appointed chairman of NOC, told a press conference in the eastern city of Benghazi.

In mid-April, many oil fields and ports in Libya were shut down by local protesters who demanded Prime Minister Abdul-Hamed Dbeibah hand over power to the government appointed by the parliament in March.

Dbeibah, however, has been refusing to do so, saying his government will only hand over power to an elected government.

Libya failed to hold general elections in December 2021, because of disagreements on the election laws among the parties.

The North African country has been suffering escalating violence and unrest ever since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi's regime in 2011.