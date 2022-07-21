Iraq to recall envoy, summon Turkish ambassador

Iraq decided to recall its charge d'affaires from Ankara for consultations and summoned the Turkish ambassador, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Iraqi Ministerial Council for National Security announced the decisions after holding an emergency meeting on the artillery strikes that killed at least 9 tourists and wounded 23 others earlier in the day.

Iraq accused Türkiye of striking the resort in Duhok Province of its semi-autonomous region, a charge Ankara has denied.

"Türkiye disregards Iraq's demands to stop the violations against Iraq's sovereignty and disrespects the principle of good neighborliness," the Iraqi ministerial council said in a statement, urging Türkiye to submit an official apology and withdraw its forces from all Iraqi territories.

The council also decided to pause dispatching a new ambassador to Türkiye in protest of the attack, and order the filing of a complaint to the United Nations Security Council.

The Foreign Ministry of Türkiye said in a statement that Türkiye is prepared to take all steps to determine who perpetrated the attack that killed eight civilians and injured 23 others in Iraq’s Duhok province.

In a statement, the ministry underlined that Türkiye is against all types of attacks that target civilians and extended its condolences to the relatives of the deceased.

"Türkiye is against all kinds of attacks targeting civilians. Türkiye carries out its fight against terrorism in accordance with international law, with utmost sensitivity to the protection of civilians, civilian infrastructure, historical and cultural property and the environment. It is considered that such attacks which aim at innocent civilians and are assessed to be organized by the terrorist organization, target our country's just and determined stance in the fight against terrorism."

The statement went on to say that initial evaluations suggest the attack was carried out by PKK terrorists, who do not refrain from targeting civilians, with the aim to target Türkiye’s counterterrorism fight.

“Türkiye is ready to take all steps to reveal the truth,” the ministry said, calling on the Iraqi government to refrain from making statements under the influence and propaganda of the PKK and to cooperate with Türkiye to find the real perpetrators of the attack.