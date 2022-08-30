Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr announces hunger strike: State media

Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr has announced a hunger strike until the protestors’ violence and use of weapons stops, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

Earlier, al-Sadr announced his final resignation from politics, prompting hundreds of his followers to storm the main cabinet headquarters in Baghdad’s Green Zone.

Clashes erupted between al-Sadr followers and backers of Iran-backed groups. Police intervened with tear gas to disperse the protestors.

Gunshots were reported in the Green Zone, and medics told AFP 12 al-Sadr supporters were shot dead while there were at least 270 injured.

Iraq’s military announced a nation-wide curfew starting from 7:00 pm (1600 GMT) and Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi suspended cabinet sessions.