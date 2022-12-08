Iraqi military says kills 6 IS militants in airstrike

Six Islamic State (IS) militants were killed on Wednesday in an airstrike in a mountainous area in Iraq's eastern province of Diyala, the Iraqi military said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Acting on intelligence reports, a force from the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) surrounded at dawn a tunnel used by IS militants as a hideout in the Himreen mountain range in the northern part of Diyala Province, a CTS statement said.

Later on, Iraqi fighter jets were called in for an airstrike that destroyed the hideout and killed six militants inside, the statement added.

Over the past months, Iraqi security forces have conducted operations against extremist militants to crack down on their intensified activities.