At least 27 injured in Cairo basketball stadium collapse

At least 27 people were injured on Saturday when part of a sports stadium south of Cairo collapsed during a basketball match, Egypt’s health ministry said, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

Ministry spokesman Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said “27 people were injured, some with fractures and bleeding,” adding that “most were non-life-threatening injuries.”

The Egyptian basketball federation suspended the match between Alexandria’s Al Ittihad and Cairo’s Al Ahly as first responders rushed to the Hassan Mostafa Sports Hall in the October 6 suburb.

More than 20 ambulances were dispatched to take the injured fans to hospital from the sports venue, the ministry added.

Youth and Sports Minister Ashraf Sobhi has appointed a committee to look into the circumstances of the incident.