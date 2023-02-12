Qatari Emir heads to Türkiye, first leader to visit after earthquake

Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, is en route to Türkiye, Qatar's public news agency QNA reported on Sunday. The agency said the emir would meet his "brother," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and is accompanied by a delegation. The emir's visit will be the first by a foreign leader to Türkiye after last Monday's deadly earthquakes, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Qatar was among the first countries to dispatch aid to Türkiye after the earthquake, which killed thousands. Its foreign ministry announced one day after the earthquake that the country would send 10,000 mobile homes to Türkiye and Syria, which was also heavily affected by the disaster. The move "is part of Qatari efforts to contribute to relieving the quake-affected people in Syria and Türkiye," the ministry has said. Earlier, the emir ordered the launch of an airlift to help earthquake victims.

State news agency QNA has said that a rescue team, a field hospital, relief aid, tents and winter supplies will also be dispatched to the country.

Emir Al Thani himself donated $14 million to a telethon for earthquake victims by a Qatari TV station earlier.