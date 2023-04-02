Egypt, Syria hold talks on restoration of diplomatic ties

Egypt and Syria hold preliminary negotiations on full restoration of diplomatic relations over 10 years after they were severed, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the report, the President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Syrian President Bashar Assad may meet in April already. This may happen after the end of Ramadan, which ends on April 21 this year.

On Saturday, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal visited Cairo with a working visit for the first time since 2011, when an armed conflict between the authorities in Damascus and the armed opposition broke out in Syria.

According to the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, the sides "discussed the most important issues that pose mutual interest and are related both to bilateral relations and the situation in the Middle East region." The Ministers agreed to "intensify ties between the two states on various levels."