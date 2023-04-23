Sudan almost completely disconnected from the Internet

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Arab World Materials 23 April 2023 07:29 (UTC +04:00)
Just 2% of all Internet users in Sudan have web connectivity at present, the international Internet monitoring service NetBlocks said on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Real-time network data show a near-total collapse of internet connectivity in Sudan with national connectivity now at 2% of ordinary levels; the incident comes as foreign diplomats are evacuated amid fighting between military and paramilitary forces," Netblocks informed.

Internet failures were reported earlier in Sudan due to armed clashes.

