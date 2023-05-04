Biden’s top national security officials plan separate visits to Saudi Arabia

US President Joe Biden’s national security adviser and his top diplomat are planning separate trips to Saudi Arabia in the coming weeks, according to people familiar with the matter, in a new sign of the administration’s determination to smooth over rocky ties with the Kingdom, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

First up will be National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who plans to meet his counterparts from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and India in the Kingdom next week, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing a trip that hasn’t been publicly disclosed. Sullivan will also meet with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

After that, Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to visit Saudi Arabia in June for a meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, the people said.

A State Department spokesman said the agency has no travel to announce, while the National Security Council declined to comment. The Saudi government didn’t respond to request for comment.