Syrian Army Command announces end of Bashar al-Assad's rule

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The Syrian army command informed officers about the end of the rule of President Bashar al-Assad, Trend reports.

Soldiers leave the headquarters of the Syrian Ministry of Defense. Soldiers leave checkpoints in Damascus.

The rebel leadership reportedly asked the militants not to seize government buildings and to wait for the planned transfer of power. Syrian Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali said he was ready to cooperate with any leadership chosen by the Syrian people and take all measures to "transfer" power