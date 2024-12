BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The Syrian National Army (Free Syrian Army) has launched an operation in PKK/YPG-controlled Manbij, Trend reports.

The Syrian National Army has reportedly liberated the settlement of Urayme and the village of Um Dadat in Manbij from the PKK/YPG terrorist organization during Operation Freedom Dawn.

It is noted that the army has taken control of 80 percent of Manbij.