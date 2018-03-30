China busts smugglers using drones to transport smartphones

30 March 2018 10:04 (UTC+04:00)

Customs officers in southern China’s technology hub Shenzhen busted a group of criminals using drones to smuggle 500 million yuan ($79.8 million) worth of smartphones from Hong Kong to Shenzhen, the official Legal Daily reported on Friday, Reuters reported.

Authorities arrested 26 suspects who used drones to fly two 200-meter (660-feet) cables between Hong Kong and the mainland to transport refurbished iPhones with a total value of 500 million yuan, the paper said in a report on the crackdown by Shenzhen and Hong Kong customs.

“It’s the first case found in China that drones were being used in cross-border smuggling crimes,” the Legal Daily reported, citing a news conference held by Shenzhen customs on Thursday.

The smugglers usually operated after midnight and only needed seconds to transport small bags holding more than 10 iPhones using the drones, the report quoted customs as saying. The gang could smuggle as many as 15,000 phones across the border in one night, it said.

Regulating the use of drones has become an important task for China, the world’s largest manufacturer of consumer drones.

China published strict rules last year to tackle incidents of drones straying into aircraft flight paths, including requiring owners of civilian drones to register craft up to a certain weight under their real names.

Shenzhen customs was quoted by the Legal Daily as saying it would closely monitor new types of smuggling with high-tech devices and enhance their capability with technical equipment, including drones and high-resolution monitors, to detect smuggling activity.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
China sends twin BeiDou-3 navigation satellites into space
China 07:38
New China financial regulator says to deepen reform, fend off risk
China 29 March 17:29
China, US have no other choice than to reach agreement about trade issues - Saxo Bank
Economy news 29 March 17:22
First freight train from China to Central Asia sets off
Economy news 29 March 17:11
Kazakhstan establishes mutton export to China
Economy news 29 March 15:28
China says it is 'coordinating' with U.S. over possible Mattis visit
China 29 March 15:04
China central bank will launch crackdown on virtual currencies
China 29 March 13:59
US ambassador to China: Beijing hasn't treated American companies fairly
US 29 March 12:47
China warns U.S. not to open Pandora's Box, unleash trade ills on world
China 29 March 10:43
China's manufacturing growth seen picking up slightly in March
China 29 March 09:21
China to cut VAT tax rates for manufacturing and other sectors
China 28 March 17:59
Trump says Xi told him meeting with North Korea's Kim went well
US 28 March 15:15
Russia says Kim Jong-un’s visit to Beijing crucial for settling North Korean crisis
Russia 28 March 13:56
China's Geely calls for caution in self-driving tech after fatal collision
China 28 March 12:45
Sri Lanka will ‘redouble’ its efforts on China, India free trade deals
China 28 March 10:26
Oil prices fall on surprise U.S. inventory rise; China crude volatile
Oil&Gas 28 March 09:38
Kim Jong-un and Chinese president Xi Jinping held talks in Beijing
China 28 March 03:26
China plans to cut down on transportation of goods to Azerbaijan
Business 27 March 16:44