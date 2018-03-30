China cuts tax rates for chipmakers amid trade tensions

30 March 2018 12:07 (UTC+04:00)

China’s finance ministry said on Friday it has introduced new tax breaks and exemptions for firms making semiconductors, seeking to limit dependence on foreign chips amid trade tensions with the United States over technology transfers, Reuters reports.

The move comes as the United States is considering imposing tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese exports, citing discriminatory trade practices in high-tech sectors, including semiconductors.

Chipmakers will be exempt from corporate taxes for two to five years followed by partial deductions, the ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Friday.

The exemptions cover a range of products, from very basic to cutting-edge chips.

The new rules are effective from Jan. 1, 2018.

China relies heavily on foreign semiconductors, which make up one of its largest import categories by value. It is seeking to overtake foreign rivals and become a top semiconductor producer by 2030, according to its own roadmap.

China’s ambitions have riled overseas regulators however, who have blocked several acquisition attempts by Chinese firms looking to speed up development through technology transfers.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration is requesting China purchase more semiconductors from the United States as part of a plan to avoid proposed tariffs and a potential trade war, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

According to Friday’s notice, companies producing high-end chips using 65 nanometer technology or smaller with an investment of over 15 billion yuan ($2.39 billion) will be exempt from corporate taxes for five years. Companies producing chips using 130 nanometer technology or smaller will be tax exempt for two years.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Russia’s consulate in Seattle to continue working ‘until the last minute’
Russia 12:53
Mongolia aims to globalize cashmere trade via joint platform with China's Bohai
China 11:43
Four al Qaeda militants killed in U.S. strike in Yemen
US 11:40
Cekuta sees potential for increased engagement of US in Azerbaijan’s energy sector
Oil&Gas 10:41
China busts smugglers using drones to transport smartphones
China 10:04
US to leave Syrian battlefield ‘very soon,’ Trump declares
US 09:29
China sends twin BeiDou-3 navigation satellites into space
China 07:38
One dead, three injured in shooting at Texas apartment complex - reports
US 29 March 21:57
New China financial regulator says to deepen reform, fend off risk
China 29 March 17:29
China, US have no other choice than to reach agreement about trade issues - Saxo Bank
Economy news 29 March 17:22
First freight train from China to Central Asia sets off
Economy news 29 March 17:11
Kazakhstan establishes mutton export to China
Economy news 29 March 15:28
China says it is 'coordinating' with U.S. over possible Mattis visit
China 29 March 15:04
China central bank will launch crackdown on virtual currencies
China 29 March 13:59
US ambassador to China: Beijing hasn't treated American companies fairly
US 29 March 12:47
U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta meets AmCham members (PHOTO)
Economy news 29 March 12:26
China warns U.S. not to open Pandora's Box, unleash trade ills on world
China 29 March 10:43
North American oil prices down
Oil&Gas 29 March 10:20