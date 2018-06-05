Air China resumes flights between Beijing and Pyongyang

5 June 2018 13:17 (UTC+04:00)

State carrier Air China will resume regular flights between Beijing and Pyongyang on Wednesday, a company official said, as diplomatic relations improve between China and North Korea, Reuters reports.

China’s flag carrier indefinitely suspended flights between the two cities in November citing poor demand. The suspension came at a time when ties had been frayed by Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons program and Beijing’s backing of tough U.N. sanctions in response.

An Air China company official told Reuters on Tuesday that flights would resume, saying that this was due to “market reasons”. He declined to provide further comment.

The airline now allows travelers to book tickets for the CA121 route from Beijing to Pyongyang which flies on Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons, its website showed.

State media has said that Air China flights to Pyongyang began in 2008 but have frequently been canceled because of unspecified problems.

Relations between the two countries have warmed lately with Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un holding two meetings in China since March. North Korea is in the meantime preparing for a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in Singapore on June 12.

Last month, two officials from North Korea’s Air Koryo told Reuters that the airline planned to launch charter flights between Pyongyang and Chengdu in south-west China amid the diplomatic thaw.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Putin says Russia will do its utmost to ease tensions on Korean Peninsula
Russia 12:13
China to issue more cotton import quotas amid U.S. trade talks
China 09:40
White House says 'powerful' sanctions to remain on North Korea
US 02:21
Putin says Russia will do its utmost to ease tensions on Korean Peninsula
Russia 00:37
Trump, North Korea's Kim due to meet 9 a.m. June 12 in Singapore: White House
US 4 June 23:06
Kremlin aide says no plans for meeting between Putin, Kim Jong-un in China's Qingdao
Russia 4 June 17:34
North Kazakhstan to import 100 tons of soybeans to China
Kazakhstan 4 June 16:23
EU looks into extending dumping duties on Chinese bicycles
Europe 4 June 15:56
China says in principle door is open to talks with U.S. on trade
China 4 June 12:54
China says it regrets EU's WTO action over patent rights
China 4 June 09:49
North Korea state media says Syria’s Assad wants to meet Kim
Arab World 4 June 03:35
North Korea's top three military officials replaced, US official says
Other News 4 June 02:31
U.S. trade mission seeking structural changes to China's economy: Mnuchin
US 3 June 07:14
North Korea to get relief only after 'verifiable and irreversible step to denuclearization': Mattis
US 3 June 06:25
US not striving for bitter rivalry between Russia and China
US 2 June 11:56
China eyes to increase import of agricultural products from Kazakhstan
Economy news 2 June 11:10
U.S. Commerce chief proceeding with China trade trip
China 2 June 10:09
US troops in South Korea off table at Trump-Kim summit - Pentagon chief Mattis
Other News 2 June 06:25