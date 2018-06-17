Heavy rain to hit parts of China

17 June 2018 10:31 (UTC+04:00)

Heavy rain will hit many regions across China in the next three days, the national observatory forecast Sunday, Xinhua reported.

Parts of north China, the Sichuan basin and Shaanxi Province as well as regions along the middle and lower reaches of Yangtze River would expect heavy rain or storms during this period, the National Meteorological Center (NMC) said.

Thunderstorms or hail will hit some regions of northern and northeastern provinces as well as parts of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Sunday and Monday, while rainstorms will lash areas in Guangdong, Fujian, and Hainan provinces as well as Taiwan, it said.

The NMC warned local authorities to take precautions against possible flooding and landslides.

The observatory forecast in the coming 10 days, the level of precipitation in regions along the middle and lower reaches of Yangtze River as well as parts of southwestern and northeastern provinces would be 30-50 percent more than the average level of previous years.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
China announces anti-dumping measures on some chemical product imports
China 16 June 07:38
China decides to impose additional tariffs on 50 bln USD of U.S. imports
China 15 June 23:42
Trump announces 25 percent tariff on Chinese technology
US 15 June 19:47
China approves 16 investment projects in May worth 18 billion yuan
China 15 June 07:34
China deploying missile systems on disputed spratly islands – reports
China 14 June 22:12
China's Xi says U.S., China should make most of bilateral mechanisms
China 14 June 17:36
Pompeo appreciates China's help on Trump-Kim summit
US 14 June 15:40
Meat production increases in Kazakhstan
Economy news 14 June 13:46
China says upholds using talks to resolve trade disputes with U.S
China 14 June 12:21
Trump to meet with top trade advisers on activation of China tariffs
US 14 June 09:39
China to temporarily close border with Kyrgyzstan
China 13 June 18:45
EU must resist Chinese attempts to divide it - Maas
Europe 13 June 18:06
Kazakh, Chinese airlines co-op in area of international passenger transportation
Economy news 13 June 18:03
China supports Trump's halting of war games on Korean peninsula
China 13 June 12:24
Uzbekistan, China may launch charter flights
Tourism 13 June 11:09
Kazakhstan eyes to export alfalfa hay to China
Kazakhstan 12 June 18:50
Trump says that his agreement with North Korea will be good for China
US 12 June 18:10
Japan to cooperate with US, South Korea, China, Russia to solve North Korean issue
Other News 12 June 16:21