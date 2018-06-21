Chinese president receives credentials of 13 ambassadors

21 June 2018 04:23 (UTC+04:00)

Chinese President Xi Jinping received the credentials presented by new ambassadors of 13 countries to China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Wednesday, Xinhua reported.

The ambassadors are Francois Jackman from Barbados, Luis Quesada from Peru, Joao S. Santos Neto from Angola, Denis Jelimalai from Moldova, Djauhari Oratmangun from Indonesia, Martin Charles from the Commonwealth of Dominica, Clare P. Fearnley from New Zealand, Antonios Toumazis from Cyprus, Stephen Seedansingh Jr. from Trinidad and Tobago, Aziz Mekouar from Morocco, Ahmed Mahgoub Ahmed Shawir from Sudan, Darko Pajovic from Montenegro, and Llaria Salicioni from San Marino.

Xi welcomed the ambassadors to China and expressed his sincere greetings and good wishes to the leaders and people of their countries.

"China attaches great importance to ties with the countries and stands ready to further strengthen mutual trust, cooperation and exchanges, so as to advance bilateral ties and better benefit the people," Xi said, expressing the hope that the ambassadors will play a positive role to this end.

The Chinese government will provide facilitation and support for the work of the ambassadors, Xi said.

The ambassadors conveyed cordial greetings from their state leaders to Xi.

They told Xi that their countries attach high importance to ties with China, cherish the friendship between the peoples, and are willing to participate in the Belt and Road Initiative to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation.

They also pledged to strengthen mutual understanding and friendship between the peoples and promote exchanges and cooperation in various fields.

