China to launch Long March-9 rocket in 2028

19 September 2018 06:29 (UTC+04:00)

China plans to launch the heavy-lift carrier rocket Long March-9 in 2028, said an official of China National Space Administration (CNSA) at the World Conference on Science Literacy 2018 on Tuesday, Xinhua reported.

Li Guoping, director of the Department of System Engineering of the CNSA, said that the length of the Long March-9 will exceed 90 meters, and the rocket would have a core stage with a diameter of 10 meters.

It would be able to carry a payload of 140 tonnes into low-Earth orbit, five times that of the Long March-5, said Li.

The rocket's capacity would also reach 50 tonnes for Earth-Moon transfer orbit.

China is also developing a medium space rocket, the Long March-8, which is expected to make its maiden flight in 2020.

The Long March rocket series have been launched 284 times, sending more than 400 spacecraft into space.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
China hits back by levying tariffs on $60 billion of U.S. goods
China 18 September 18:00
China says filed complaint to WTO against latest U.S. tariffs
China 18 September 17:26
Rosneft plans to supply up to 50 mln tonnes of oil to China in 2018
Oil&Gas 18 September 15:56
EU lays out WTO reform ideas to rein in U.S., China
Europe 18 September 14:26
China says it will retaliate after Trump imposes fresh tariffs
China 18 September 12:15
Oil prices drop as escalating U.S.-China trade war clouds demand outlook
Oil&Gas 18 September 09:36
Latest
US military plane crashes in state of Texas, pilots eject safely
US 07:47
DPRK, South Korea sign military agreement following summit in Pyongyang
Other News 07:12
EBRD launches program to support Moroccan women entrepreneurs
Other News 05:54
At least 7 killed, 15 injured in Ecuadorian bus accident
Other News 05:11
Two Koreas aim for agreement to unlock nuclear talks
Other News 04:15
Mattis dismisses reports he may be leaving Trump administration
US 03:29
At least 34 die from Hurricane Florence in U.S
US 02:50
US State Secretary Pompeo to chair UN Security Council meeting on North Korea
US 02:00
Cavusoglu, Pompeo hold phone call on Idlib deal
Turkey 01:13