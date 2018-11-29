5G video calling realized in China's Yangtze River Delta

29 November 2018 22:33 (UTC+04:00)

Inter-provincial 5G video calling was realized Thursday among Chinese cities of Shanghai, Suzhou, Hangzhou and Hefei, Xinhua reported.

The 5G industry alliances of the three provinces -- Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui -- and Shanghai Municipality jointly launched the 5G innovation development alliance of the Yangtze River Delta on the same day.

The newly-launched alliance is expected to integrate industrial advantages and resources in the region, promote technology research and development and build standard systems.

A white paper was also released, proposing that the members should work together to build the Yangtze River Delta, China's first batch of regions for 5G commercialization. It also said five chip R&D centers will be set up in the region to lead the country in 5G technology.

