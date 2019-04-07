China's gold reserves grow for 4th month in March

7 April 2019 16:41 (UTC+04:00)

China increased its gold reserves for a fourth straight month in March, data from the central bank showed, Trend reported citing Xinhua.

The country's gold reserves amounted to 60.62 million ounces by the end of last month, a slight rise from February, according to the People's Bank of China (PBOC).

The gold reserves were equivalent to around 78.5 billion U.S. dollars, down from 79.5 billion dollars in the previous month, the PBOC said.

The latest gold purchase by the world's second-largest economy came at a time when global central banks are accumulating the precious metal.

Gold reserves of central banks around the world surged 651.5 tonnes, or 74 percent year on year, in 2018, according to the World Gold Council.

As a safe haven hedge, gold will become more attractive in 2019, due to greater market uncertainties and the expansion of protectionist economic policies, according to a forecast from the council.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
World Health Day observed in China
China 14:17
Forest fire in SW China starts again
China 10:58
China's Inner Mongolia reports human infection of H7N9 bird flu virus
China 6 April 20:32
G20 must tackle root causes of trade tensions that threaten growth: EU
Europe 6 April 17:06
EU says that G20 must tackle root causes of trade tensions that threaten growth
World 6 April 13:40
US, China make progress on 'numerous key issues' during trade talks - Washington
US 6 April 07:39
Latest
President: Kazakhstanis’ health is under my close attention
Kazakhstan 17:01
Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake Hits Off Chile Coast - USGS
Other News 16:04
Onion price decreases, tomato price increases in Iran
Business 15:49
Number of Azerbaijanis visiting Iran’s Ardabil province increases
Business 15:20
Over 300 people evacuated from homes in Moscow due to fire
Russia 14:44
World Health Day observed in China
China 14:17
Azerbaijan plans to introduce face recognition system
Economy 13:45
Baku holds bike ride under the motto "Less cars, more life" (PHOTO)
Society 13:34
Oil minister: Iran, Iraq reach initial agreement on development of two fields
Business 13:08