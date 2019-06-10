Rock burst kills 9 in northeast China province

10 June 2019 06:30 (UTC+04:00)

Nine people have been confirmed dead and 10 others injured following a rock burst late Sunday at a coal mine in Longjiapu, northeast China's Jilin Province, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The burst occured at around 8:00 p.m. at Longjiapu coal mining company and caused an earthquake measuring 2.3 on the Richter scale, according to local authorities. The injured workers are receiving treatment in the nearby hospital and face no life-threatening injuries.

An emergency response has been activated and work teams have been dispatched to assist rescue work.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
1 killed, 4 missing after rainstorms hit south China's Guangxi
China 9 June 21:49
Porsche to recall over 42,000 cars with potential fire risks
China 9 June 20:27
58,000 residents affected as downpour lashes southwest China
China 9 June 16:32
6 dead, 1 missing as hail, floods hit east China
China 9 June 14:37
5.5-magnitude quake hits New Zealand's Milford Sound
World 9 June 03:31
About 45,000 people evacuated in flood-hit southeast China
China 9 June 00:34
Latest
Oil prices rise on likelihood of ongoing OPEC+ supply cuts
Oil&Gas 06:00
Civil disobedience campaign empties streets of Sudan's capital
Other News 05:19
1 killed after crane collapses on apartment building in Texas
US 04:24
American Airlines extends grounding of Boeing 737 Max fleet through September
World 03:10
5 killed in Nigeria after truck hits car
Other News 02:19
German minister lands in Iran in bid to save nuclear pact
Iran 01:07
Hong Kong plunged into political crisis after huge protest against extradition law
Other News 00:09
Winners of 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in artistic gymnastics announced
Society 9 June 23:12
Exit poll: Over 70% of Kazakhstanis vote for Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
Kazakhstan 9 June 23:05