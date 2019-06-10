Rock burst kills 9 in northeast China province

Nine people have been confirmed dead and 10 others injured following a rock burst late Sunday at a coal mine in Longjiapu, northeast China's Jilin Province, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The burst occured at around 8:00 p.m. at Longjiapu coal mining company and caused an earthquake measuring 2.3 on the Richter scale, according to local authorities. The injured workers are receiving treatment in the nearby hospital and face no life-threatening injuries.

An emergency response has been activated and work teams have been dispatched to assist rescue work.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

