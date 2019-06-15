China donates 100 new buses to Mozambique

One hundred new buses donated by China were delivered to Mozambique to improve public transport in the southeast African country, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"The buses we are receiving today are Chinese government offer, are sophisticated and resilient, have automatic engine system, and a series of measures to make life easier for Mozambicans," said the President of Mozambique Filipe Nyusi at the delivery ceremony in Maputo.

The president said the donation is a result of the good relations between Mozambique and China, and his government encouraged more Chinese entrepreneurs to invest in the country on the basis of mutual benefits.

The delivery is part of Mozambican government's "Plan 1000" program which aims for distributing 1,000 buses throughout the country in five years, said the president, adding that 80 percent of the target has been met, calling for conservation.

The Mayor of Maputo Eneas Comiche expressed his gratitude at the ceremony, saying that "there is no doubt that the donation will help minimize the glaring problem of mobility in the country especially in urban areas."

Chinese Ambassador to Mozambique Su Jian said the donation is a further proof of the friendship between the two peoples and also a concrete manifestation of the strategic partnership of mutual respect and common development between the two countries.

"The donated cars have spare and accessory parts for maintenance and a group of local technicians will be instructed to properly operate them," Su said.

The buses, China's famous brand "Zhong Tong," have a carrying capacity of 40 passengers, and lots of improvements have been made, said the company's Chairman Li Shupeng.

"According to the road and climatic conditions and people's travel habits in the country, we set up a special team to improve the vehicles, such as re-designing the doors, improving the wading capacity and installing the automatic gear-box," said Li.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news