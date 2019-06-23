2 dead, 4 missing as rainstorms hit southwest China

23 June 2019 01:43 (UTC+04:00)

Two people have died and four are missing after heavy downpours hit a county in southwest China's Guizhou Province, local authorities said Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

As of 3:30 p.m., a township in Yanhe Tujia Autonomous County received the maximum precipitation of 176.8 mm with the county seat receiving 165.7 mm, causing serve damages to crops and infrastructure.

The torrential rain is estimated to have damaged 751 hectares of crops. The direct economic loss hit 14.93 million yuan (about 2.2 million U.S. dollars), including 9.25 million yuan in agriculture and 5.68 million yuan in infrastructure.

The heavy rain, which started Friday, has also lashed other parts of Guizhou, causing closures of scenic spots and disruption of train services.

The rain is forecast to last until Saturday night in the northern, central and southern parts of Guizhou and until Sunday in its western part.

In the neighboring Sichuan Province, rainstorms that started Wednesday night have caused the disruption of roads and trapped people in cities including Bazhong, Nanchong and Dazhou.

The Sichuan provincial emergency management department has dispatched 200 tents and 2,000 quilts to the affected areas.

In Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, the regional observatory issued a yellow alert for heavy rain at 5 p.m. Saturday, forecasting rainstorms in cities including Guilin, Liuzhou, Hechi and Baise in the following 24 hours.

Guangxi's meteorological bureau on Saturday evening upgraded the meteorological disaster emergency response to level two.

Heavy rain also ravaged the eastern province of Jiangxi, raising water levels in some rivers above warning levels.

The rain is forecast to last until next Wednesday with precipitation in central and southern Jiangxi expected to reach up to 250 mm between Saturday afternoon and Wednesday night.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
5.4-magnitude quake hits China's province
China 22 June 19:16
Kazakhstan to increase container transport volume
Economy 22 June 15:15
China needs nearly $440 billion to clean up rural environment
Other News 22 June 14:23
Kazakhstan, Japan to launch direct flights
Economy 22 June 10:22
China state media urges U.S. to drop win-at-all-costs trade stance
Other News 22 June 09:20
Kim, Xi agree to grow ties whatever external situation
China 22 June 06:26
Latest
Mass ICE deportation raids delayed for two weeks - Trump
US 00:55
US rolls out economic part of 'Deal of the Century' for Palestinian authority
US 22 June 23:52
At least 4 people killed, 6 injured in factory fire in Turkey’s Istanbul
Turkey 22 June 23:02
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva meets with Azerbaijani athletes competing at 2nd European Games (FOTO)
Society 22 June 22:16
Azerbaijan significantly increases car imports
Economy 22 June 22:00
Three al Shabaab fighters killed in Kenya after attack on police
Other News 22 June 21:42
Trump eyes more Iran sanctions; military action still on table
US 22 June 21:09
Bitcoin breaks $11,000 mark for 1st time since March 2018
Finance 22 June 20:00
5.4-magnitude quake hits China's province
China 22 June 19:16