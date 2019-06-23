2 dead, 4 missing as rainstorms hit southwest China

Two people have died and four are missing after heavy downpours hit a county in southwest China's Guizhou Province, local authorities said Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

As of 3:30 p.m., a township in Yanhe Tujia Autonomous County received the maximum precipitation of 176.8 mm with the county seat receiving 165.7 mm, causing serve damages to crops and infrastructure.

The torrential rain is estimated to have damaged 751 hectares of crops. The direct economic loss hit 14.93 million yuan (about 2.2 million U.S. dollars), including 9.25 million yuan in agriculture and 5.68 million yuan in infrastructure.

The heavy rain, which started Friday, has also lashed other parts of Guizhou, causing closures of scenic spots and disruption of train services.

The rain is forecast to last until Saturday night in the northern, central and southern parts of Guizhou and until Sunday in its western part.

In the neighboring Sichuan Province, rainstorms that started Wednesday night have caused the disruption of roads and trapped people in cities including Bazhong, Nanchong and Dazhou.

The Sichuan provincial emergency management department has dispatched 200 tents and 2,000 quilts to the affected areas.

In Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, the regional observatory issued a yellow alert for heavy rain at 5 p.m. Saturday, forecasting rainstorms in cities including Guilin, Liuzhou, Hechi and Baise in the following 24 hours.

Guangxi's meteorological bureau on Saturday evening upgraded the meteorological disaster emergency response to level two.

Heavy rain also ravaged the eastern province of Jiangxi, raising water levels in some rivers above warning levels.

The rain is forecast to last until next Wednesday with precipitation in central and southern Jiangxi expected to reach up to 250 mm between Saturday afternoon and Wednesday night.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news