Chinese police seize 139 kg meth from tour bus

23 June 2019 18:16 (UTC+04:00)

Police in southwest China's Yunnan Province have seized about 139 kg of crystal meth from a tour bus and caught one suspect, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

During a routine check on June 7, police in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture found out the driver of a tour bus without any passengers was nervous and then carried out a targeted inspection.

A total of 251 blocks of meth packed in eight woven bags were found in the luggage compartment, weighing about 139.8 kg.

The driver confessed to transporting drugs. Further investigation is underway.

