At least 77 injured in two double-decker bus collisions in Hong Kong

At least 77 people sustained injuries as two double-decker buses collided in Hong Kong's Tsing Long highway, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The collision took place at about 8:30 a.m. local time (00:30 GMT) just outside the Tai Lam tunnel, the RTHK news outlet reported.

Fifteen fire brigades and 25 ambulance vehicles were dispatched at the scene, while all of the injuries were reported to be minor, the report added.

According to the text, the cause of the collision remains unknown. The Japanese Transport Department issued a warning about serious congestion in the area.

