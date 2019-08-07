79 hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning in China

7 August 2019 23:49 (UTC+04:00)

A suspected carbon monoxide poisoning case has caused 79 people to be hospitalized in east China's Jiangxi Province, authorities said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The accident happened at around 10 a.m. Wednesday in a food manufacturing company in Jiangbei Village of Guixi City, according to the provincial department of emergency management. The company, which specializes in the production of barbeque food products, employs more than 90 people.

Of the patients, eight have developed symptoms such as vomiting and dizziness. The rest are still under observation in hospital.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

