Chinese envoy urges int'l community to support inclusive political dialogue in Iraq

4 December 2019 02:15 (UTC+04:00)

A Chinese envoy on Tuesday called on the international community to support the inclusive political dialogue and national reconciliation process in Iraq, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"We should firmly support the inclusive political dialogue and national reconciliation process in Iraq," Wu Haitao, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, told the Security Council meeting on Iraq.

In recent years, with the support from the international community, Iraq has worked hard on national security and stability, he said. "Under the current circumstances, the international community should more than ever sustain a support for Iraq's effort towards inclusive reconciliation and harmonious coexistence, and support all parties in Iraq, proceeding from the fundamental interests and needs of Iraqi people, engage in peaceful and meaningful dialogue."

"China welcomes the improved relations between the central government of Iraq and Kurdistan Regional Government and looks forward to the two sides reaching an agreement on oil revenue distribution and security arrangements as soon as possible," he said.

"We welcome the constructive role of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq in this regard," he added.

The Chinese envoy called on the international community to continue to support Iraq in consolidating its results in counter-terrorism and safeguarding national security.

"Iraq has made huge sacrifices for the international fight against terrorism," he said, noting that terrorism remains a threat to Iraq's security and stability.

"In light of Iraq's national conditions and progress in reconstruction, steady efforts should be made toward resolving the issue of internally displaced persons in Iraq," Wu said.

The international community should fully respect Iraq's sovereignty and jurisdiction, support Iraq in bringing terrorists to justice in accordance with relevant domestic laws, said the envoy.

"UNITAD (UN Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da'esh/ISIL) should engage in close consultation with the Iraqi government and carry out its work in accordance with this mandate," he said.

