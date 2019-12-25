China rare earth magnet exports to U.S. slide by a fifth in November

25 December 2019 10:02 (UTC+04:00)

China’s exports of rare earth magnets to the United States fell 21.2% month-on-month, customs data showed on Wednesday, as improving trade relations between the two countries reduced demand for stockpiling, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

U.S.-bound shipments of the magnets, which are widely used in medical devices, consumer electronics and defense, came in at 376 tonnes last month, according to data from the General Administration of Customs. The figure was also down 3.2% year-on-year.

The U.S. military plans to stockpile rare earth magnets used in Javelin missiles and F-35 fighter jets, according to a government document seen by Reuters, although a U.S. policy bill bans the purchase of rare earth magnets from China for military use in the 2019 fiscal year.

China, the world’s top producer of rare earth magnets, raised in May the prospect of restricting the supply of rare earth products in its trade war with Washington.

It has since raised annual rare earth output quotas to record highs and agreed an initial deal to end the trade row, although its overall rare earth exports in November totaled only 2,636 tonnes, the lowest since May 2015, customs data released on Dec. 8 showed.

China’s rare earth magnet exports to all countries came in at around 2,891 tonnes last month, down 6.5% from 3,091 tonnes in October and up 10.4% from November 2018.

The biggest export destination for the magnets was Germany, to which China sent 672 tonnes in November. In October, rare earth magnet exports to Germany had spiked to around 708 tonnes, the highest since at least 2016.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
China intends to import Uzbekistan’s agricultural products
Business 11:04
Volume of China’s cargo transshipment via Turkish ports announced
Turkey 24 December 15:13
China to take measures to support jobs amid economic slowdown
China 24 December 14:41
S&P 500 set for another record open as Trump says close to trade deal
US 23 December 18:00
China issues first copper, aluminum scrap import quotas for 2020
China 23 December 17:43
China's Xi calls for sustained momentum in North Korea-U.S. talks
China 23 December 15:10
Latest
China intends to import Uzbekistan’s agricultural products
Business 11:04
President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming Algerian ambassador (PHOTO)
Society 11:02
Azerbaijan’s Atena LLC increases milk production
Business 11:00
Iranian Gas Transmission Company announces tender to buy expansion enclosure
Tenders 11:00
Azerbaijan’s company completing construction of multi-storey complex in Baku
Construction 10:59
Export of Georgian wine keeps rising
Finance 10:59
LUKOIL shows interest in two projects in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 10:59
Azerbaijani IT company sums up 2019
ICT 10:56
President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming Israeli ambassador
Politics 10:55