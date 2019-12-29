China commerce ministry says it has proactively dealt with U.S. trade frictions

29 December 2019 09:38 (UTC+04:00)

China’s Commerce Ministry has “proactively dealt with” trade frictions with the United States this year, it said on Sunday after an annual work conference, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

The ministry has implemented the decisions of the central government and “resolutely safeguarded the interests of the country and the people”, it said in a statement on its website.

The United States and China cooled their trade war this month, announcing a “Phase one” agreement that would reduce some U.S. tariffs in exchange for what U.S. officials said would be a big jump in Chinese purchases of American farm products and other goods.

China’s commerce ministry has said it is in close touch with the United States on signing the trade deal, and both sides are still going through necessary procedures before the signing.

