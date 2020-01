China’s state planner said on Thursday it has approved a railway project with a total investment of 81.49 billion yuan ($11.84 billion), Trend reports citing Reuters.

The railway project will link Xining, capital city of northwestern Qinghai province, and Chengdu, capital city of southwestern Sichuan province, the National Development and Reform Committee (NDRC) said in a statement on its website.

