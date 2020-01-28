China coronavirus death toll tops 100 - officials

Authorities from the Chinese province of Hubei said Tuesday that at least 100 people have died as of 27 January from a new and deadly coronavirus dubbed 2019-nCoV and confirmed that the number of registered cases in the region had risen to 2,714, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"As of 24:00 on January 27, the number of confirmed cases of infection with a new type of coronavirus in Hubei Province has reached 2,714 people [1,590 in Wuhan], 100 people died [85 in Wuhan]", the statement read.

China's National Immigration Administration also reportedly called on people to reconsider overseas travel to reduce cross-border movement as a means of containing the new coronavirus.

The data on the country's ongoing death toll has not been made public, however, according to various estimates, from the already published figures, the total number of deaths could have reaches as high as 106.

On Monday alone, Hubei authorities confirmed 1,291 cases, of which 24 were fatal.

Governments across the world have been on high alert amid the outbreak of a new epidemic first reported in late December 2019.

